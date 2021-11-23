Why Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2021

In the last trading session, 5.64 million shares of the Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $207.99, and it changed around $15.65 or 8.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.62B. NVAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $331.68, offering almost -59.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $85.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.83% since then. We note from Novavax Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.93 million.

Novavax Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended NVAX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Novavax Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$3.91 for the current quarter.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Instantly NVAX has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 211.18 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 86.52% year-to-date, but still up 20.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is 54.57% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $260.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVAX is forecast to be at a low of $172.00 and a high of $305.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -21.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 213.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 310.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $334.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Novavax Inc. to make $871.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 211.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.50%. Novavax Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -32.00% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0.00% per year for the next five years.

NVAX Dividends

Novavax Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.56% of Novavax Inc. shares, and 50.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.48%. Novavax Inc. stock is held by 618 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.99% of the shares, which is about 6.8 million shares worth $1.41 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.52% or 4.93 million shares worth $1.02 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.09 million shares worth $444.25 million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $391.47 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.