Why Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.73, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.49M. CYTO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.60, offering almost -281.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.82% since then. We note from Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.41 million.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Instantly CYTO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3600 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.50% year-to-date, but still down -29.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) is -1.17% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYTO is forecast to be at a low of $14.30 and a high of $14.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -726.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -726.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 62.50%.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.13% of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. shares, and 4.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.17%. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Ikarian Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.10% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $0.8 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.55% or 71226.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 29997.0 shares worth $60293.0, making up 0.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 18871.0 shares worth around $37930.0, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.