Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ: VEEE): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.63 million shares of the Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.68, and it changed around -$0.07 or -1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.80M. VEEE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.58, offering almost -105.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.97% since then. We note from Twin Vee Powercats Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 104.20K.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) trade information

Instantly VEEE has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.51 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.87% year-to-date, but still down -8.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) is -2.39% down in the 30-day period.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) estimates and forecasts

VEEE Dividends

Twin Vee Powercats Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.14% of Twin Vee Powercats Co. shares, and 15.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.04%. Twin Vee Powercats Co. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.40% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $0.85 million.

Kepos Capital Lp, with 2.86% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.72 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 5893.0 shares worth $21155.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.