Trio-Tech International (AMEX: TRT) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 2.32 million shares of the Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.82, and it changed around -$0.23 or -2.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.40M. TRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.24, offering almost -16.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.3% since then. We note from Trio-Tech International’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 438.86K.

Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT) trade information

Instantly TRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.48 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 122.64% year-to-date, but still up 31.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT) is 98.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1100.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

Trio-Tech International (TRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.70%.

TRT Dividends

Trio-Tech International’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.14% of Trio-Tech International shares, and 19.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.36%. Trio-Tech International stock is held by 13 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.53% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $1.29 million.

FMR, LLC, with 4.66% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.92 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 60696.0 shares worth $0.29 million, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 49069.0 shares worth around $0.24 million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.