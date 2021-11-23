Stock Performance And Outlook Of Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW)

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.49, and it changed around -$0.03 or -6.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.63M. NEW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.17, offering almost -1771.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.2% since then. We note from Puxin Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

Puxin Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NEW as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Puxin Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) trade information

Instantly NEW has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5770 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -91.58% year-to-date, but still down -12.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) is 7.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $88.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEW is forecast to be at a low of $88.41 and a high of $88.41. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -17942.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17942.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Puxin Limited (NEW) estimates and forecasts

NEW Dividends

Puxin Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 23 and August 27.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Puxin Limited shares, and 10.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.10%. Puxin Limited stock is held by 32 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.57% of the shares, which is about 2.25 million shares worth $4.02 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.34% or 1.18 million shares worth $2.11 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 21626.0 shares worth $14056.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 13912.0 shares worth around $9042.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.