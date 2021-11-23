SRGA Stock Forecast 2021: Surgalign Holdings Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 2.6%

In the last trading session, 4.61 million shares of the Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) were traded, and its beta was 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.77, and it changed around $0.02 or 2.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $107.45M. SRGA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.27, offering almost -324.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.6% since then. We note from Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 million.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SRGA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Surgalign Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) trade information

Instantly SRGA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9099 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.79% year-to-date, but still down -13.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) is -20.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRGA is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -419.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 59.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Surgalign Holdings Inc. to make $25.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $27.93 million and $26.19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.59%. Surgalign Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

SRGA Dividends

Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 20.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.55% of Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares, and 50.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.69%. Surgalign Holdings Inc. stock is held by 110 institutions, with Krensavage Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.59% of the shares, which is about 6.4 million shares worth $8.9 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.40% or 4.74 million shares worth $6.59 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 4.26 million shares worth $6.47 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $4.08 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.