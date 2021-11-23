SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Weak With A -117.0% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.9 million shares of the SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.53, and it changed around -$0.47 or -7.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $151.25M. SPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.18, offering almost -192.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.34% since then. We note from SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

Instantly SPI has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.69 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.91% year-to-date, but still down -1.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is 11.72% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPI is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -117.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -117.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 57.70%.

SPI Dividends

SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 30.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.35% of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. shares, and 8.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.33%. SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.58% of the shares, which is about 1.57 million shares worth $10.49 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.65% or 0.16 million shares worth $1.04 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.56 million shares worth $10.4 million, making up 6.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 13746.0 shares worth around $91823.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.