Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 4.68 million shares of the Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) were traded, and its beta was 3.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.33, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $141.94M. MARK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.70, offering almost -403.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.61% since then. We note from Remark Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 16.81 million.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information

Instantly MARK has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6200 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.00% year-to-date, but still down -17.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) is -38.71% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MARK is forecast to be at a low of $3.75 and a high of $3.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -181.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -181.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -175.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 168.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Remark Holdings Inc. to make $11.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.65 million and $4.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 174.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 142.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.00%.

MARK Dividends

Remark Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 19.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.26% of Remark Holdings Inc. shares, and 21.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.29%. Remark Holdings Inc. stock is held by 69 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.08% of the shares, which is about 4.08 million shares worth $9.29 million.

Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc., with 2.68% or 2.67 million shares worth $6.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.57 million shares worth $5.87 million, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $3.04 million, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.