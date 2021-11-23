Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) were traded, and its beta was 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.75, and it changed around -$0.52 or -7.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $320.96M. REKR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.38, offering almost -276.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.44% since then. We note from Rekor Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Rekor Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended REKR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rekor Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

Instantly REKR has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.00 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.36% year-to-date, but still down -35.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is -45.43% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REKR is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -62.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 116.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Rekor Systems Inc. to make $6.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.1 million and $2.83 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 134.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 133.20%.

REKR Dividends

Rekor Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.40% of Rekor Systems Inc. shares, and 45.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.32%. Rekor Systems Inc. stock is held by 132 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.84% of the shares, which is about 2.81 million shares worth $28.53 million.

Arctis Global LLC, with 5.66% or 2.32 million shares worth $23.6 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.84 million shares worth $8.57 million, making up 2.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $7.32 million, which represents about 1.75% of the total shares outstanding.