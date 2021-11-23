Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) were traded, and its beta was 2.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.83, and it changed around -$0.07 or -2.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $128.82M. RGS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.39, offering almost -408.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.71% since then. We note from Regis Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.06 million.

Regis Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RGS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Regis Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) trade information

Instantly RGS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.56 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.21% year-to-date, but still down -20.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is -1.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RGS is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -112.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -94.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Regis Corporation (RGS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 94.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -24.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $76.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Regis Corporation to make $78.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -47.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 121.81%. Regis Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 34.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

RGS Dividends

Regis Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 07.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.66% of Regis Corporation shares, and 107.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.89%. Regis Corporation stock is held by 148 institutions, with Birch Run Capial Advisors, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 29.77% of the shares, which is about 10.66 million shares worth $133.83 million.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC/Adv, with 15.38% or 5.5 million shares worth $69.12 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1.85 million shares worth $21.73 million, making up 5.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 1.64 million shares worth around $14.97 million, which represents about 4.58% of the total shares outstanding.