Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 95.77 million shares of the Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.24, and it changed around $5.03 or 227.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.19M. KTTA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.19, offering almost 42.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.99% since then. We note from Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 512.54K.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) trade information

Instantly KTTA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 227.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.00 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.92% year-to-date, but still down -10.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) is -17.84% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.73, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -53.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KTTA is forecast to be at a low of $4.73 and a high of $4.73. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 34.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) estimates and forecasts

KTTA Dividends

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.52% of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. shares, and 8.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.64%. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Kepos Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.03% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $1.22 million.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.08% or 10440.0 shares worth $31737.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.