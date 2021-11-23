NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) Share Price Might Move Up By 68.81%

In today’s recent session, 1.03 million shares of the NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) have been traded, and its beta is 2.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.83, and it changed around $0.36 or 3.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.08B. DNOW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.98, offering almost -21.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.66% since then. We note from NOW Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

NOW Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DNOW as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NOW Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) trade information

Instantly DNOW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.27 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.89% year-to-date, but still down -4.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) is 23.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNOW is forecast to be at a low of $9.50 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 112.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 108.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $423.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect NOW Inc. to make $416.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $320.37 million and $319 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.50%.

DNOW Dividends

NOW Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21.

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.97% of NOW Inc. shares, and 95.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.74%. NOW Inc. stock is held by 336 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 15.97% of the shares, which is about 17.66 million shares worth $167.61 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.48% or 11.59 million shares worth $109.97 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 7.44 million shares worth $70.57 million, making up 6.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.99 million shares worth around $30.14 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.