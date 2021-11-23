Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 16.1 million shares of the Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) were traded, and its beta was 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.13, and it changed around -$0.73 or -6.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.70B. NKLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.95, offering almost -240.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.96% since then. We note from Nikola Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 11.00 million.

Nikola Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended NKLA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nikola Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Instantly NKLA has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.94 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.06% year-to-date, but still down -18.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) is 5.00% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NKLA is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -115.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -76.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5,542.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Nikola Corporation to make $5.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4,066.70%.

Nikola Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -41.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.59% per year for the next five years.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 07.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.21% of Nikola Corporation shares, and 20.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.44%. Nikola Corporation stock is held by 306 institutions, with Norges Bank Investment Management being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.33% of the shares, which is about 17.04 million shares worth $260.01 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.67% or 14.45 million shares worth $200.74 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.87 million shares worth $67.69 million, making up 1.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.22 million shares worth around $58.55 million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.