Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.7 million shares of the Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) were traded, and its beta was 2.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around -$0.03 or -6.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.75M. MOTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.74, offering almost -470.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -6.25% since then. We note from Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 787.68K.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MOTS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Motus GI Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information

Instantly MOTS has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6580 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.60% year-to-date, but still down -26.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) is -21.66% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOTS is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -420.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -212.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 389.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc. to make $210k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20k and $36k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 450.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 483.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.30%.

MOTS Dividends

Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 15.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.16% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares, and 14.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.47%. Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Oracle Investment Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.66% of the shares, which is about 3.7 million shares worth $3.85 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 3.73% or 1.8 million shares worth $1.87 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.45 million shares worth $0.47 million, making up 0.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.