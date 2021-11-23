MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.64, and it changed around -$0.41 or -8.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.08B. ML currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.90, offering almost -178.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.04, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -8.62% since then. We note from MoneyLion Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) trade information

Instantly ML has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.00 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.94% year-to-date, but still down -21.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) is -32.16% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ML is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -158.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -72.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) estimates and forecasts

ML Dividends

MoneyLion Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s Major holders