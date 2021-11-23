MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) Shares Might Go Down -47.88% This Year

In today’s recent session, 2.21 million shares of the MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.35, and it changed around $0.28 or 9.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $156.66M. MNOV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.81, offering almost -222.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.55% since then. We note from MediciNova Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 98.54K.

MediciNova Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MNOV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MediciNova Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) trade information

Instantly MNOV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.71 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.63% year-to-date, but still down -13.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) is -16.12% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNOV is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -705.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -198.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.30%. MediciNova Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -4.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

MNOV Dividends

MediciNova Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.52% of MediciNova Inc. shares, and 34.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.66%. MediciNova Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.95% of the shares, which is about 3.39 million shares worth $17.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.44% or 2.17 million shares worth $10.94 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.16 million shares worth $5.87 million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.04 million shares worth around $4.38 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.