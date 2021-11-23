Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID): Decline Of -17.37% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2021

In the last trading session, 130.38 million shares of the Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $51.12, and it changed around -$4.09 or -7.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $71.72B. LCID currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.86, offering almost -26.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.04% since then. We note from Lucid Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 125.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 60.58 million.

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) trade information

Instantly LCID has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 57.75 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 410.69% year-to-date, but still up 13.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) is 112.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 54.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.33, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -15.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LCID is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -17.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 68.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) estimates and forecasts

LCID Dividends

Lucid Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.71% of Lucid Group Inc. shares, and 68.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.62%. Lucid Group Inc. stock is held by 286 institutions, with Public Investment Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 61.67% of the shares, which is about 1.02 billion shares worth $25.77 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.16% or 35.51 million shares worth $901.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and TIAA-CREF Funds-Large Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.77 million shares worth $70.36 million, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Large Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $23.85 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.