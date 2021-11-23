Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB).

In the last trading session, 1.93 million shares of the Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.69, and it changed around -$0.43 or -8.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $269.69M. CNTB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.27, offering almost -524.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.93, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.12% since then. We note from Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 200.35K.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) trade information

Instantly CNTB has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.90 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 66.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.63% year-to-date, but still down -63.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) is -71.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.4 day(s).

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) estimates and forecasts

CNTB Dividends

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited shares, and 33.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.24%. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited stock is held by 26 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 12.16% of the shares, which is about 6.99 million shares worth $136.53 million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.83% or 3.93 million shares worth $76.67 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 1.01 million shares worth $23.72 million, making up 1.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $16.53 million, which represents about 1.22% of the total shares outstanding.