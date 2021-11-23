Let’s Talk About How Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 34.6 million shares of the Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.69, and it changed around $1.8 or 18.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.26M. GTEC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.42, offering almost -126.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.08% since then. We note from Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GTEC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) trade information

Instantly GTEC has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.60 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.46% year-to-date, but still up 101.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) is 94.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38090.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTEC is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation to make $24.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

GTEC Dividends

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 30.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.82% of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation shares, and 0.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.02%. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 26900.0 shares worth $0.17 million.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.10% or 11303.0 shares worth $70982.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 5467.0 shares worth $34332.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.