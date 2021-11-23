Let’s Discuss The 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 3.46 million shares of the 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.99, and it changed around -$0.98 or -9.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.73B. ME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.16, offering almost -102.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.02% since then. We note from 23andMe Holding Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 million.

23andMe Holding Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ME as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 23andMe Holding Co. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) trade information

Instantly ME has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.30 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.35% year-to-date, but still down -19.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) is -17.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ME is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

23andMe Holding Co. (ME) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $55.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect 23andMe Holding Co. to make $54.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

ME Dividends

23andMe Holding Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.96% of 23andMe Holding Co. shares, and 33.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.55%. 23andMe Holding Co. stock is held by 98 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.99% of the shares, which is about 6.55 million shares worth $59.31 million.

Sapphire Ventures, LLC, with 5.65% or 5.29 million shares worth $47.94 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $3.61 million, making up 0.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $1.56 million, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.