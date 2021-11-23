KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.83 million shares of the KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) were traded, and its beta was -0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.89, and it changed around -$0.18 or -5.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $336.08M. KULR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.81, offering almost -31.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.55% since then. We note from KULR Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

KULR Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KULR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. KULR Technology Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) trade information

Instantly KULR has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.65 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 96.60% year-to-date, but still down -22.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) is 21.43% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KULR is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -142.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -55.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 287.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $570k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect KULR Technology Group Inc. to make $800k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 282.80%.

KULR Dividends

KULR Technology Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.23% of KULR Technology Group Inc. shares, and 3.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.42%. KULR Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.30% of the shares, which is about 3.12 million shares worth $6.49 million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.17% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.