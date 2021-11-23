Is XPeng Inc.’s (NYSE: XPEV) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 21.62 million shares of the XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.94, and it changed around $3.55 or 7.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.88B. XPEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.49, offering almost -46.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.38% since then. We note from XPeng Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.10 million.

XPeng Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended XPEV as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. XPeng Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Instantly XPEV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 54.00 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.65% year-to-date, but still down -0.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is 9.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $358.12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XPEV is forecast to be at a low of $161.56 and a high of $556.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -991.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -217.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 212.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $779.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect XPeng Inc. to make $892.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $306.61 million and $443.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 154.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 101.30%.

XPeng Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -4.30% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.82% per year for the next five years.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.93% of XPeng Inc. shares, and 24.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.40%. XPeng Inc. stock is held by 361 institutions, with Coatue Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.08% of the shares, which is about 10.38 million shares worth $444.55 million.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with 2.08% or 10.38 million shares worth $444.55 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New World Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6.58 million shares worth $240.12 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio held roughly 2.83 million shares worth around $121.36 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.