If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 1.09 million shares of the Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.08, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $418.70M. CLVS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.10, offering almost -260.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.11, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -0.97% since then. We note from Clovis Oncology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.97 million.

Clovis Oncology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CLVS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Clovis Oncology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.53 for the current quarter.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) trade information

Instantly CLVS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.86 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.00% year-to-date, but still down -19.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) is -27.94% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLVS is forecast to be at a low of $4.75 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -159.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -54.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 48.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Clovis Oncology Inc. to make $42.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $43.3 million and $38.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.90%.

CLVS Dividends

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.51% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares, and 48.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.19%. Clovis Oncology Inc. stock is held by 217 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.29% of the shares, which is about 14.67 million shares worth $65.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.46% or 12.29 million shares worth $54.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 12.53 million shares worth $55.86 million, making up 9.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.87 million shares worth around $16.62 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.