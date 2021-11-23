Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 5.72 million shares of the Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.45, and it changed around $5.07 or 79.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $436.26M. GRCL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.70, offering almost -194.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.82% since then. We note from Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 145.43K.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GRCL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) trade information

Instantly GRCL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 79.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.64 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.54% year-to-date, but still down -41.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) is -38.77% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRCL is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -249.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -135.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -87.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -60.00% in the next quarter.

GRCL Dividends

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 17.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. shares, and 48.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.35%. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.73% of the shares, which is about 9.9 million shares worth $137.34 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 11.73% or 7.88 million shares worth $109.36 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.39 million shares worth $19.27 million, making up 2.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II held roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $10.99 million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.