Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO)

In the last trading session, 20.12 million shares of the ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.07, and it changed around -$0.7 or -39.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.84M. RETO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.66, offering almost -242.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.66% since then. We note from ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Instantly RETO has showed a red trend with a performance of -39.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.3600 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 68.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.02% year-to-date, but still down -41.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) is 30.49% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -50.00%.

RETO Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 30.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.05% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares, and 1.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.12%. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.26% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $0.27 million.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.35% or 95405.0 shares worth $74892.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 22427.0 shares worth $17605.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.