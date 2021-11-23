Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK)

In the last trading session, 2.17 million shares of the Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) were traded, and its beta was 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.04, and it changed around -$0.45 or -18.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.56M. TUSK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.27, offering almost -256.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.88% since then. We note from Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 441.67K.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) trade information

Instantly TUSK has showed a red trend with a performance of -18.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.85 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.16% year-to-date, but still down -27.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) is -39.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.52 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -314.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -25.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc. to make $62.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $70.53 million and $85.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -26.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.10%.

TUSK Dividends

Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.20% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares, and 62.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.33%. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. stock is held by 61 institutions, with Wexford Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 47.69% of the shares, which is about 22.07 million shares worth $117.39 million.

ValueWorks, LLC, with 7.06% or 3.27 million shares worth $17.38 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.5 million shares worth $2.65 million, making up 1.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $1.17 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.