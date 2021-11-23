Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ)

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) were traded, and its beta was -0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.16, and it changed around $0.15 or 2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $147.37M. DOGZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.25, offering almost -1.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.81% since then. We note from Dogness (International) Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 934.79K.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Instantly DOGZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.25 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 144.55% year-to-date, but still up 31.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is 29.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.46 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.20%.

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 04.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Dogness (International) Corporation shares, and 6.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.33%. Dogness (International) Corporation stock is held by 8 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.17% of the shares, which is about 49220.0 shares worth $0.1 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.14% or 40290.0 shares worth $85011.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 22531.0 shares worth $43034.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.