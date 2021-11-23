Future Outlook And CohBar Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 2.93 million shares of the CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) were traded, and its beta was 2.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around -$0.04 or -7.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.25M. CWBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.27, offering almost -354.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.0% since then. We note from CohBar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

CohBar Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CWBR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CohBar Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) trade information

Instantly CWBR has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6300 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.97% year-to-date, but still down -24.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) is -44.87% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CWBR is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1300.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -300.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CohBar Inc. (CWBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.50%.

CWBR Dividends

CohBar Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 19.

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.99% of CohBar Inc. shares, and 14.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.96%. CohBar Inc. stock is held by 70 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.30% of the shares, which is about 1.42 million shares worth $1.93 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.20% or 1.36 million shares worth $1.85 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.61 million shares worth $0.83 million, making up 0.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $0.72 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.