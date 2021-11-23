Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.30, and it changed around $2.43 or 6.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.11B. EBS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $127.20, offering almost -200.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.36% since then. We note from Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 585.87K.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended EBS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $4.27 for the current quarter.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) trade information

Instantly EBS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.84 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.50% year-to-date, but still up 5.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) is -20.02% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EBS is forecast to be at a low of $37.00 and a high of $120.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -183.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -41.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $628.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions Inc. to make $297.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $583 million and $343 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.00%. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 445.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.20% per year for the next five years.

EBS Dividends

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.45% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares, and 85.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.45%. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock is held by 390 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.83% of the shares, which is about 5.83 million shares worth $291.79 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.15% or 4.92 million shares worth $246.43 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.94 million shares worth $97.11 million, making up 3.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $71.49 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.