Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $133.17, and it changed around -$2.79 or -2.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.96B. DUOL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $204.99, offering almost -53.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $118.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.99% since then. We note from Duolingo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 267.13K.

Duolingo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended DUOL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Duolingo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.95 for the current quarter.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) trade information

Instantly DUOL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 145.00 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.20% year-to-date, but still down -5.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) is -25.29% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $177.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DUOL is forecast to be at a low of $150.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Duolingo Inc. to make $65.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

DUOL Dividends

Duolingo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)’s Major holders