DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 3.61 million shares of the DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.59, and it changed around -$0.8 or -14.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $89.14M. DATS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.50, offering almost -303.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.89% since then. We note from DatChat Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 13.18 million.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

Instantly DATS has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.40 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.21% year-to-date, but still down -28.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) is -49.23% down in the 30-day period.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) estimates and forecasts

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.53% of DatChat Inc. shares, and 3.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.26%. DatChat Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Tuttle Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 10901.0 shares worth $0.15 million.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC, with 0.01% or 2110.0 shares worth $28801.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 4664.0 shares worth $63663.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.