Could Everspin Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MRAM) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.56, and it changed around -$0.64 or -5.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $226.69M. MRAM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.98, offering almost -20.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.8% since then. We note from Everspin Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Everspin Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MRAM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Everspin Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) trade information

Instantly MRAM has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.98 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 151.30% year-to-date, but still down -5.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) is 92.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRAM is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 93.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Everspin Technologies Inc. to make $12.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.5 million and $9.98 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.80%. Everspin Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 46.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

MRAM Dividends

Everspin Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.80% of Everspin Technologies Inc. shares, and 46.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.19%. Everspin Technologies Inc. stock is held by 50 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.75% of the shares, which is about 1.88 million shares worth $12.08 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.69% or 0.71 million shares worth $4.57 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and 180 Degree Capital Corp were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.49 million shares worth $3.13 million, making up 2.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, 180 Degree Capital Corp held roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $2.12 million, which represents about 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.