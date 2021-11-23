Could Affimed N.V.’s (NASDAQ: AFMD) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations? – Marketing Sentinel
Could Affimed N.V.’s (NASDAQ: AFMD) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 1.46 million shares of the Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) have been traded, and its beta is 2.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.57, and it changed around -$0.48 or -6.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $854.18M. AFMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.74, offering almost -78.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.25% since then. We note from Affimed N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Affimed N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AFMD as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Affimed N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

Instantly AFMD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.35 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.13% year-to-date, but still up 16.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) is 17.70% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AFMD is forecast to be at a low of $9.55 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -143.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -77.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Affimed N.V. to make $10.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.2 million and $11.81 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.00%.

AFMD Dividends

Affimed N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.79% of Affimed N.V. shares, and 67.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.56%. Affimed N.V. stock is held by 197 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.86% of the shares, which is about 6.73 million shares worth $57.24 million.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with 5.44% or 5.34 million shares worth $45.36 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.65 million shares worth $22.5 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd held roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $10.66 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.

