Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.89, and it changed around -$0.48 or -10.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $238.46M. CLSD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.73, offering almost -98.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.87% since then. We note from Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 520.71K.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CLSD as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clearside Biomedical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) trade information

Instantly CLSD has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.83 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.97% year-to-date, but still down -19.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) is -31.87% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLSD is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -388.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 221.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 166.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Clearside Biomedical Inc. to make $17.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.43 million and $11k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -24.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 161,536.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.30%.

CLSD Dividends

Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.54% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares, and 41.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.00%. Clearside Biomedical Inc. stock is held by 63 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.07% of the shares, which is about 4.21 million shares worth $20.49 million.

Carmignac Gestion, with 5.75% or 3.42 million shares worth $16.65 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.38 million shares worth $6.73 million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $2.86 million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.