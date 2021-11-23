Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.79, and it changed around $0.42 or 4.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.65B. CD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.47, offering almost -180.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.84% since then. We note from Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CD as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Instantly CD has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.51 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.14% year-to-date, but still down -3.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is 1.56% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $122.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CD is forecast to be at a low of $100.83 and a high of $157.08. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1504.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -929.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $111.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Chindata Group Holdings Limited to make $116.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $72.81 million and $86.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 53.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.10%.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, and 35.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.21%. Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock is held by 144 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.14% of the shares, which is about 7.21 million shares worth $108.78 million.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with 3.36% or 5.84 million shares worth $88.2 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.69 million shares worth $55.73 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd held roughly 2.79 million shares worth around $42.08 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.