Can Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.98, and it changed around -$0.31 or -2.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.87B. TRQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.89, offering almost -46.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.58% since then. We note from Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 749.38K.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended TRQ as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) trade information

Instantly TRQ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.56 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.11% year-to-date, but still up 17.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) is 13.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.07, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -24.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRQ is forecast to be at a low of $10.07 and a high of $14.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 3.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $253.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. to make $285.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2018. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $224.54 million and $237.47 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.50%. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 370.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.00% per year for the next five years.

TRQ Dividends

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.81% of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares, and 37.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.42%. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stock is held by 168 institutions, with Pentwater Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.30% of the shares, which is about 18.72 million shares worth $276.28 million.

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC, with 5.72% or 11.51 million shares worth $169.82 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 4.66 million shares worth $77.85 million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund held roughly 2.71 million shares worth around $45.68 million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.