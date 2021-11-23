Aytu Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 1.42 million shares of the Aytu Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) have been traded, and its beta is -0.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.89, and it changed around -$0.06 or -3.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.76M. AYTU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.76, offering almost -522.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.92, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -1.59% since then. We note from Aytu Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 352.68K.

Aytu Biopharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AYTU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aytu Biopharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.58 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Aytu Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) trade information

Instantly AYTU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2300 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.39% year-to-date, but still down -20.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aytu Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) is -20.73% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AYTU is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -482.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -482.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aytu Biopharma Inc. (AYTU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 62.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aytu Biopharma Inc. to make $29.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

AYTU Dividends

Aytu Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

Aytu Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.80% of Aytu Biopharma Inc. shares, and 17.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.00%. Aytu Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.49% of the shares, which is about 0.98 million shares worth $2.83 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.35% or 0.66 million shares worth $1.9 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.6 million shares worth $2.98 million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $1.7 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.