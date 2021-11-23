Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB): Decline Of -28.96% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2021

In the last trading session, 6.49 million shares of the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) were traded, and its beta was 3.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.70, and it changed around -$0.34 or -4.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.66B. ACB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.98, offering almost -183.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.69% since then. We note from Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.38 million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Instantly ACB has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.47 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.37% year-to-date, but still down -17.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) is -5.23% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.12, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -9.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACB is forecast to be at a low of $3.21 and a high of $8.64. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 52.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -50.40%.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, and 20.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.06%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock is held by 334 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 5.93% of the shares, which is about 11.74 million shares worth $106.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.95% or 5.85 million shares worth $52.85 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 11.74 million shares worth $106.14 million, making up 5.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.35 million shares worth around $21.04 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.