An Analysis Of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 6.05 million shares of the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.34, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $952.89M. INVZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.75, offering almost -141.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.05% since then. We note from Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INVZ as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Instantly INVZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.03 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.64% year-to-date, but still up 22.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) is 47.98% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INVZ is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) estimates and forecasts

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.60% of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares, and 15.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.09%. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 52 institutions, with Antara Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.24% of the shares, which is about 7.0 million shares worth $40.32 million.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd, with 1.43% or 1.91 million shares worth $10.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $3.65 million, making up 0.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $2.14 million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.