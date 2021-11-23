Aadi Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.68 million shares of the Aadi Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.60, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $505.55M. AADI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.80, offering almost -94.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.1% since then. We note from Aadi Bioscience Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 81.86K.

Aadi Bioscience Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AADI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aadi Bioscience Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$6 for the current quarter.

Aadi Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) trade information

Instantly AADI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.25 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 73.61% year-to-date, but still up 7.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aadi Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) is -5.80% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AADI is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $51.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -99.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -75.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aadi Bioscience Inc. (AADI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -233.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -160.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -99.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Aadi Bioscience Inc. to make $60k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.90%.

AADI Dividends

Aadi Bioscience Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Aadi Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI)’s Major holders