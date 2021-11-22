ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.98 million shares of the ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.33, and it changed around -$0.09 or -3.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.79M. ZKIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.60, offering almost -526.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.19% since then. We note from ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 750.65K.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) trade information

Instantly ZKIN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.87 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.56% year-to-date, but still down -17.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) is -10.70% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.40%.

ZKIN Dividends

ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 31.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.02% of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. shares, and 2.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.62%. ZK International Group Co. Ltd. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.65% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $0.39 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.56% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Steel ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 25211.0 shares worth $70338.0, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 13694.0 shares worth around $49161.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.