Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 2.44 million shares of the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.27, and it changed around -$0.12 or -5.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $298.10M. XERS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.94, offering almost -249.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.03% since then. We note from Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.43 million.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended XERS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Instantly XERS has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.62 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.86% year-to-date, but still up 6.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is 15.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XERS is forecast to be at a low of $4.25 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -252.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -87.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 92.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. to make $11.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.4 million and $7.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 58.10%.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 13.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.19% of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares, and 24.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.43%.