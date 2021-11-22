Why Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 6.44 million shares of the Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around -$0.03 or -5.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $450.80M. ZOM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.91, offering almost -546.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.56% since then. We note from Zomedica Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.20 million.

Zomedica Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ZOM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zomedica Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Instantly ZOM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5028 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 107.72% year-to-date, but still down -11.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) is -6.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 88.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZOM is forecast to be at a low of $1.20 and a high of $1.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -166.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -166.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Zomedica Corp. to make $1.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.90%.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 13.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.61% of Zomedica Corp. shares, and 14.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.40%. Zomedica Corp. stock is held by 122 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 38.37% of the shares, which is about 41.45 million shares worth $21.7 million.

State Street Corporation, with 17.00% or 18.37 million shares worth $15.29 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 26.18 million shares worth $21.8 million, making up 24.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF held roughly 17.21 million shares worth around $9.01 million, which represents about 15.93% of the total shares outstanding.