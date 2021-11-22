Why TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.39, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $350.67M. PETZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.52, offering almost -169.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.22% since then. We note from TDH Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.06 million.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

Instantly PETZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.65 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 191.35% year-to-date, but still down -15.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) is 259.33% down in the 30-day period.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.90%.

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 26.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 82.40% of TDH Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.31%. TDH Holdings Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Bel Air Investment Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.27% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.4 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.19% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.27 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 38188.0 shares worth $81340.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 27024.0 shares worth around $57561.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.