Why OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) were traded, and its beta was 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $86.60M. OPTN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.11, offering almost -223.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.27% since then. We note from OptiNose Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 323.00K.

OptiNose Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OPTN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. OptiNose Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) trade information

Instantly OPTN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.5300 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.84% year-to-date, but still down -37.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) is -45.70% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPTN is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -659.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -279.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 39.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect OptiNose Inc. to make $29.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.44 million and $16.35 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 50.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 80.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.60%.

OPTN Dividends

OptiNose Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 05.

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.08% of OptiNose Inc. shares, and 69.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.31%. OptiNose Inc. stock is held by 72 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.96% of the shares, which is about 8.0 million shares worth $23.99 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with 3.27% or 1.75 million shares worth $5.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.65 million shares worth $7.94 million, making up 4.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund held roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $3.4 million, which represents about 2.19% of the total shares outstanding.