Why China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 2.76 million shares of the China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.43, and it changed around $0.06 or 4.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.59M. PLIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.93, offering almost -34.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.65% since then. We note from China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 233.64K.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) trade information

Instantly PLIN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6600 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.61% year-to-date, but still down -5.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) is 30.48% down in the 30-day period.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) estimates and forecasts

PLIN Dividends

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.26% of China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. shares, and 1.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.91%. China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. stock is held by 8 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.50% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $0.22 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.38% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 30160.0 shares worth $32271.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.