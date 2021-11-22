Why American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2021

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.93, and it changed around -$0.41 or -5.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.96B. AMWL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.75, offering almost -531.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.30, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -5.34% since then. We note from American Well Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

American Well Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended AMWL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Well Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

Instantly AMWL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.52 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.02% year-to-date, but still down -15.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) is -16.59% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.03, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMWL is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -188.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 73.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $65.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect American Well Corporation to make $71.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $62.55 million and $60.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.50%.

American Well Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -140.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 37.90% per year for the next five years.

AMWL Dividends

American Well Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.72% of American Well Corporation shares, and 34.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.94%. American Well Corporation stock is held by 210 institutions, with Satter Management Company, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.06% of the shares, which is about 6.3 million shares worth $159.6 million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with 2.66% or 5.48 million shares worth $138.91 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1.69 million shares worth $42.71 million, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $36.01 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.