Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 81.14 million shares of the Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.57, and it changed around $4.2 or 25.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.22B. VG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.58, offering almost 14.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.25% since then. We note from Vonage Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Vonage Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended VG as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vonage Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) trade information

Instantly VG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 25.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.59 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.15% year-to-date, but still down -4.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) is 0.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VG is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $347.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. to make $356.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.10%. Vonage Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -82.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

VG Dividends

Vonage Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.91% of Vonage Holdings Corp. shares, and 94.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.96%. Vonage Holdings Corp. stock is held by 335 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.09% of the shares, which is about 31.75 million shares worth $511.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.30% or 27.42 million shares worth $441.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Triton Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 11.84 million shares worth $190.82 million, making up 4.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held roughly 11.22 million shares worth around $180.92 million, which represents about 4.63% of the total shares outstanding.