Usio Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Usio Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) were traded, and its beta was 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.33, and it changed around $0.94 or 14.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $159.57M. USIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.19, offering almost -11.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.4% since then. We note from Usio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 90.18K.

Usio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended USIO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Usio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Usio Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) trade information

Instantly USIO has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.82 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 174.53% year-to-date, but still up 20.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Usio Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) is 17.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that USIO is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $14.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -97.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Usio Inc. (USIO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 83.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 81.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Usio Inc. to make $15.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.39 million and $9.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 103.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 63.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.40%.

USIO Dividends

Usio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

Usio Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.75% of Usio Inc. shares, and 34.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.37%. Usio Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Parian Global Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 5.57% of the shares, which is about 1.39 million shares worth $8.89 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.16% or 0.79 million shares worth $5.04 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Jacob Discovery Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.53 million shares worth $3.36 million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Jacob Discovery Fd held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $1.88 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.