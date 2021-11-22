United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.96 million shares of the United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.68, and it changed around -$0.05 or -6.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $80.60M. UAMY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.56, offering almost -276.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.06% since then. We note from United States Antimony Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) trade information

Instantly UAMY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8575 on Friday, 11/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.85% year-to-date, but still down -16.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) is -16.66% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.60, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -13.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UAMY is forecast to be at a low of $0.60 and a high of $0.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 11.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.00%.

UAMY Dividends

United States Antimony Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.33% of United States Antimony Corporation shares, and 9.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.58%. United States Antimony Corporation stock is held by 43 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.86% of the shares, which is about 4.1 million shares worth $3.71 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.52% or 1.62 million shares worth $1.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.76 million shares worth $2.73 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $1.19 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.